133 clashes in 24 hours: Pokrovsk and Huliaypole directions remain hottest, - General Staff. MAP

In total, 133 combat clashes were recorded on the front line over the past day, 17 January.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 239 guided bombs. In addition, 8,071 kamikaze drones were used to attack 3,845 positions of our troops and populated areas, 40 of which were launched from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Rohizne in the Sumy region; Dibrova in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Rizdvyanka, Zaliznychne, Zelenaya Dibrova, Dolinka, Odarivka, Zhovta Krucha, Hulyaypole, Vozdvyzhivka, and Hirke in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes against the enemy

The Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defence Forces struck five areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, two UAV control points, and one command and observation point of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 830 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed five tanks, five armoured combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 845 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles and 105 units of the occupiers' motor vehicles.

Read more: Air defence systems in Crimea and enemy UAV depot in Donetsk hit, - General Staff

Situation in the North

As noted, in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two air strikes over the past day, dropping eight aerial bombs, and carried out 79 shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped eight attacks in the area of Vovchanskiy Khutir, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and in the direction of Krugly and Chugunivka.

Yesterday, there were six attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the direction of Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

Read more: Air defence systems in Crimea and enemy UAV depot in Donetsk hit, - General Staff

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked seven times in the Lyman direction, trying to break through our defences in the areas of Myrne, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Stavy, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Svyato-Pokrovskyi area.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbinivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Ivanopil, Torske, Illinivka, and Sofiivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Filia," the report said.

Read more: Russia planned to advance to Odesa and end war with defeat of Ukraine, - Syrskyi

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out six attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Zelenyi Hai, and Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled 22 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, and Zeleny.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement in the Primorsky area.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.