Russia has changed tactics in south and intensified air strikes on rear facilities, - Defence Forces

Russian troops in the south have significantly increased the number of air strikes and the use of strike drones in recent weeks, shifting their focus from the front line to attacks on rear facilities and communications of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the enemy has increased the number of air strikes and the use of guided aerial bombs by 30%. The use of Shahed-type strike drones has also increased by 30%, and the use of Molniya, Lancet and Privet-82 loitering munitions has increased by 37%.

Voloshyn noted that these actions indicate a change in the enemy's tactics, which is now trying to hit not the front line of defence, but the rear areas, communications and infrastructure facilities.

Read more: Russia dropped record number of KABs in south in one day - 106 strikes, - Defence Forces

Increased activity by the Russian Federation

At the same time, the spokesperson noted that at the beginning of last week, Russian troops slightly reduced their assault activity, but at the end of the week, they again increased the number of attacks.

According to intelligence reports, this became possible after the regrouping of forces and the introduction of reserves in certain areas of the front.