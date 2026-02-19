Russian army has advanced in Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts, - DeepState. MAP

Enemy advances have been recorded in the areas of Nykyforivka, Nelipivka, Nove Shakhove, and Zatyshok.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced in Nykyforivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), near Nelipivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Nove Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Zatyshok (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

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Read more: Defence forces repelled enemy near Vyshneve, Verbove and Ternove. Enemy advanced near Berestok, - DeepState. MAP