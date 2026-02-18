Defence forces repelled enemy near Vyshneve, Verbove and Ternove. Enemy advanced near Berestok, - DeepState. MAP

Defence forces have been pushed back in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian occupiers have advanced in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

How have the maps changed?

"The map has been updated. Defence forces repelled the enemy near Vyshneve (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region), Verbove (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region) and Ternove (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region). The enemy has advanced near Berestok (a village in the Illinivska rural community of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Russians advanced near Platonivka and in Myrnohrad. AFU cleared area of enemy infiltration near Bilytske, - DeepState



Vyshneve and Verbove



Ternove

Berestok

Read more: Myrnohrad is being "swallowed up" by Russian troops, city’s defense is drawing to close – DeepState