Myrnohrad is being "swallowed up" by Russian troops, city’s defense is drawing to close – DeepState

The city of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region is being "swallowed up" by Russian troops. The city’s defense is drawing to a close.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET notes.

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Situation in the northern part of Pokrovsk

It is noted that in the northern part of Pokrovsk, increased activity of enemy UAVs has been recorded, and the military is observing Russian infantry being drawn into the city.

"At the same time, the enemy is trying to penetrate Hryshyne from the northwestern outskirts of Pokrovsk. On the western outskirts of the village, the buildup of enemy forces is already being recorded and firefights involving our fighters are taking place. In addition to attempts to slip into Hryshyne from the direction of Pokrovsk, the katsaps are also trying from the direction of Kotlyne, but there they are being blocked and destroyed," the post says.

Read more: Enemy advanced in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and near Siversk, - DeepState. MAP

Defense of Myrnohrad nearing its end

DeepState recalled that the enemy has occupied the settlement of Rivne and is pressing on the neighboring village of Svitle.

"Securing this area enables the enemy to build up forces for a further advance into the isthmus between Pokrovsk and Rodynske, which increases the risk for the remaining Defense Forces grouping on the outskirts of Myrnohrad. Myrnohrad itself is being swallowed up by the enemy. The story of its defense is drawing to a close," the analysts conclude.

Read more: Enemy is trying pincer movement to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces