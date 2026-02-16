Enemy is trying pincer movement to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

The enemy has intensified its efforts to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad using a so-called pincer movement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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The enemy is putting pressure

Thus, the Russians have intensified pressure from the settlements of Kotlyne and Rodynske. Units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, together with other components of the Defence Forces, are countering these enemy intentions by conducting enhanced aerial reconnaissance and additionally mining likely enemy advance routes.

"At the same time, the Russians continue to attempt to move in small assault groups from the north-western part of Pokrovsk in the direction of Hryshyne. As they infiltrate the outskirts of this settlement, the Defence Forces detect and destroy the enemy," the report says.

Watch more: Situation in Pokrovsk area is deteriorating, city is "about to fall into hands" of enemy, - DeepState. VIDEO

Penetration of SRG

Recently, north of Pokrovsk, an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was detected in the area of farms. As a result of countermeasures, Ukrainian servicemen detected and destroyed the enemy.

In total, over the past week, the Defence Forces eliminated and wounded 255 Russians, destroyed and damaged 19 vehicles and motorcycles, 29 UAV launch sites, 36 shelters and warehouses, and 575 strike UAVs.

Read more: Ruscists have captured the heights in Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk. Logistics there are extremely difficult, - AAFU