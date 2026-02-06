Ruscists have captured the heights in Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk. Logistics there are extremely difficult, - AAFU

Photo: Українська правда

Russian invaders have captured key high ground in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, complicating logistics for the Defense Forces.

This was stated by Vladymyr Polevyi, head of the communications department of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, during a telethon broadcast, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He noted that the 7th Corps claimed that the Russians were bringing in their groups, units, and pilots and had captured the main heights of both Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk.

"This greatly complicates the defense that was built in the north of these cities. This allows the enemy, in particular, to bring their command posts directly into the city, since the city has concrete buildings in which it is convenient to set up command posts in the basements and ground floors," he explained.

Read more: Enemy attacked most intensively in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

Russia does not fully control the cities

However, Polevoy noted that this does not mean that the cities are 100% controlled by the enemy.

"Our positions, observation posts, and firing positions remain in the north of these cities. Logistics there are extremely complicated because the enemy, having captured these heights, has the opportunity to install its radio-electronic "eyes," devices, repeaters, and physically install video surveillance cameras, etc. This allows them to control our logistical routes to our positions," he said.

A representative of the 7th Airborne Corps noted that logistics are currently carried out even by ground-based robotic complexes (GRC), but this is only possible in extremely bad weather. Logistics are mainly carried out by air – using heavy bombers.

Polevoy also said that the rotation of Ukrainian units is also planned for periods of bad weather.

Read more: AFU repelled enemy attacks in 11 directions, most of them in Pokrovsk, - General Staff