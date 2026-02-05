AFU repelled enemy attacks in 11 directions, most of them in Pokrovsk, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 133 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles and 96 air strikes, dropping 246 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 7,880 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 3,971 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops, including 89 with multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on populated areas:

Pokrovske, Velykomykhailivka, Mechetne in Dnipropetrovsk region;

Zelene, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvianka, Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region.

Hostilities

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropped 11 aerial bombs, and carried out 91 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system, over the past day.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders, towards the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Hrafske, and Vovchanski Khutory.

Five enemy attacks took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Kupiansk and Kindrashivka.

The enemy launched six attacks in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defences towards the settlements of Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped 13 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Dronivka, and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the Vasiukivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 29 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the direction of Vilne.

Watch more: Sicheslav paratroopers of 25th Brigade destroys enemy SPG in central Myrnohrad with single FPV drone. VIDEO

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Sosnivka over the past day.

There were 17 attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole direction - in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole and towards Nove Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne.

Watch more: Heavy "Vampir" drone helps rescue two Ukrainian assault troops from captivity near Huliaipole. VIDEO

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Stepnohirsk area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful offensive actions.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck three areas where personnel were concentrated, one UAV control point, two cannons and a multiple launch rocket system belonging to the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amount to 770 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed five tanks, four armoured combat vehicles, 60 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 1,351 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 200 units of the occupiers' automotive equipment.