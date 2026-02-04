Sicheslav paratroopers of 25th Brigade destroys enemy SPG in central Myrnohrad with single FPV drone
Paratroopers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces struck an enemy 2S1 self-propelled artillery system in central Myrnohrad.
According to Censor.NET, reconnaissance of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade detected enemy equipment among urban buildings that was firing on Ukrainian positions.
The Sicheslav paratroopers’ Unmanned Systems Battalion adjusted fire and carried out the strike on the target.
"One drone. A precise hit. Ammunition detonation — and the enemy gun burned out completely," the fighters add in comments under the video.
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