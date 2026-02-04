Third Corps air defenses shoot down 33 Shahed drones in one night as they head for civilian cities (updated)

On the night of February 3, during a massive Russian attack, air defense units of the Third Army Corps shot down 33 Shahed-type UAVs that were flying to attack civilian cities in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reported this.

"A layered protection system is in action, deployed by the corps, brigades, and units to cover our troops on the front line. At the same time, the fighters of the Third Corps are holding the country’s first line of defense in the sky and destroying drones that Russia is directing to strikes across Ukraine," the corps said.

Andrii Biletskyi’s corps has deployed a layered air defense system in less than a year to detect and destroy enemy air targets in advance.

The corps’ air defenses cover troops on forward lines, protect rear areas and logistics, and intercept drones that Russians launch at Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, and other civilian cities.

Air defenses operate across the full width and depth of the corps’ sector. Anti-aircraft missile units are present in every battalion, and a brigade-level air defense battalion has also been created. The sky defenders are dealing with all air attack assets currently available to Russia.

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