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Drone operators of 33rd SAR hit 8 occupiers and "sleeper" drones in Zaporizhzhia direction
Pilots of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment (SAR) destroyed Russian personnel and drones during combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the destruction of Russian groups that were attempting to infiltrate the Defence Forces' area of responsibility.
Strike drones operated by Ukrainian defenders took out eight Russian servicemen and also hit shelters and enemy "sleeper" drones.
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