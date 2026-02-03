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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Drone operators of 33rd SAR hit 8 occupiers and "sleeper" drones in Zaporizhzhia direction

Pilots of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment (SAR) destroyed Russian personnel and drones during combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the destruction of Russian groups that were attempting to infiltrate the Defence Forces' area of responsibility.

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Strike drones operated by Ukrainian defenders took out eight Russian servicemen and also hit shelters and enemy "sleeper" drones.

Watch more: Ruscist lost his head after being hit by "Madyar’s Birds" UAV. VIDEO 18+

Watch more: Hart brigade beats back assaults, eliminates 51 occupiers in South Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11816) elimination (7281) Zaporizhzhia region (2076) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3538) drones (4537)
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