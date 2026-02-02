Ruscist lost his head after being hit by "Madyar’s Birds" UAV

In the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, drones from the 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" eliminated the occupier with a direct hit to the head.

According to Censor.NET, when the drone approached, the Russian soldier froze and did not move during the strike.

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As a result of the explosion, the last frames show the dead body of the invader with his head missing.

Watch more: Occupier climbed into roofless building and was eliminated: combat work by "Madyar’s Birds". VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

Watch more: "Madyar’s" Unmanned Systems Forces destroy enemy air defense system, MLRS, depots and substations. VIDEO