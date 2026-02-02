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Ruscist lost his head after being hit by "Madyar’s Birds" UAV
In the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, drones from the 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" eliminated the occupier with a direct hit to the head.
According to Censor.NET, when the drone approached, the Russian soldier froze and did not move during the strike.
As a result of the explosion, the last frames show the dead body of the invader with his head missing.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!
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