Hart brigade beats back assaults, eliminates 51 occupiers in South Slobozhanskyi direction

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, border guards from the Hart brigade beat back ruscist assaults.

According to Censor.NET, all assaults last week, when the occupiers tried to breach the state border, failed.

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In the unit’s area of responsibility, the enemy failed to achieve its objective through offensive actions and suffered losses: 51 killed and 48 wounded.

After that, the enemy pulled back to the rear and, according to aerial reconnaissance, began regrouping and moving up reserves on its territory.

The soldiers published a video of the combat operations on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

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