Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue clearing their homeland of invaders, demonstrating high precision and composure. As reported by Censor.NET, drone footage showing objective control has appeared online, capturing the final moments of a Russian infantryman.

The video shows a lone occupier moving slowly through a heavily devastated treeline. Amid broken trees and shell craters, he appears disoriented.

Details of the elimination:

Observation: A Ukrainian drone followed the invader as he wandered slowly near a large crater, apparently looking for a place to rest or trying to process the reality he found himself in.

Accurate shot: When the occupier stopped, a shot from small arms was heard. Judging by the way he fell, a Ukrainian soldier hit the target with pinpoint accuracy.

Result: The bullet hit him right in the head (in the face area), and the invader instantly fell to the ground.

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The servicemen who shared the video note that the occupier stayed in the open for too long, which proved fatal for him.

"A lone Russian infantryman was wandering around a destroyed treeline, stopped either to rest or to realise the reality of the situation he was in, and a little later received a bullet in the head, more precisely, somewhere in the area of the face," the video commentary says.

Watch more: In Pokrovsk, 425th "Skelia" regiment demonstrated the effective work of FPV drones. VIDEO