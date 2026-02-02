In Pokrovsk, 425th "Skelia" regiment demonstrated the effective work of FPV drones

Soldiers of the 425th Assault Regiment "Skelia" have released a video showing the destruction of Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk using FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a message from the regiment on Telegram.

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Footage of the combat operation was published on 1 February. The video shows enemy infantry being hit while trying to hide. The occupiers tried to escape from the drones and changed positions.

Defeating the enemy with FPV drones

According to the military, Russian soldiers moved chaotically during the attack. One of the invaders hid in a dugout after the drone was detected.

However, he was unable to avoid being hit.

"Russian disposable infantry is running away from FPV in Pokrovsk, trying to escape the inevitable," the regiment said.

The first explosion caused the shelter to catch fire. The drone continued to attack the designated target.

The occupiers' attempts to hide were unsuccessful

Other footage shows Russian soldiers hiding behind trees. They also tried to change direction. FPV drones continued the pursuit and delivered precision strikes.

The regiment emphasised the effectiveness of drones in urban environments. Such tools allow for the rapid detection and destruction of the enemy.

Earlier, we wrote that the Defence Forces destroyed Russian equipment near Pokrovsk: air defence systems, tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed.

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