Near Pokrovsk, drones of 155th Brigade eliminate Russian assault groups

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops continue to kill enemy assault groups and hold back their advance.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report on the official page of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv.

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Soldiers are detecting isolated occupiers and small groups of Russian forces. The enemy is trying to break through towards Ukrainian positions.

Drone operations in the Pokrovsk direction

A company of unmanned aerial vehicles from the third mechanised battalion is involved in combat operations. The unit is considered one of the most effective in the direction.

Drone operators are destroying enemy manpower and equipment. This reduces the pressure on Ukrainian infantry.

The brigade noted: "Working against enemy assault troops means protecting our infantry from daily attacks."

The published video shows the occupiers' attempts to escape. Some of them are trying to hide from Ukrainian drones.

Earlier, we reported that the artillery of the 225th OSHB destroyed a building with Russian attack aircraft with a direct hit from 155-mm shells.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,238,710 personnel (+1,310 per day), 11,614 tanks, 36,748 artillery systems, 23,969 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS