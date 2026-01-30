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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,238,710 personnel (+1,310 per day), 11,614 tanks, 36,748 artillery systems, 23,969 armoured vehicles

Russian losses

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,238,710 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 30 January 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,238,710 (+1,310) individuals
  • tanks - 11,614 (+1) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,969 (+4) units
  • artillery systems - 36,748 (+15) units
  • MLRS - 1,631 (+2) units
  • air defence systems - 1,289 (+1) units
  • aircraft - 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 119,234 (+555) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,205 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units.
  • automotive equipment and tankers - 76,319 (+129) units.
  • special equipment - 4,054 (+1) units.

Watch more: Artillery of 225th SAB destroyed building with Russian assault troops with direct hit from 155mm shells. VIDEO

Втрати РФ на 30 січня 2026 року

"The data is being clarified", - the General Staff added.

Read more: Russian "Nebo-SVU" radar worth $100 million hit in TOT Luhansk region, - General Staff

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