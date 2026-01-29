Russian "Nebo-SVU" radar worth $100 million hit in TOT Luhansk region, - General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces have struck a Russian radar station in occupied Luhansk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The strike was carried out in the area of the temporarily occupied village of Lymanivka. The 1L119 "Nebo-SVU" radar station was hit. The approximate cost of such a station is about 100 million US dollars.

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Other losses

A number of enemy UAV control points were also hit. In particular, in the areas of the temporarily occupied settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillia and Novohryhorivka (Zaporizhzhia region), as well as another one in the area of Pidstepne (TOT Kherson region).

An ammunition depot in the area of the temporarily occupied Vasylivka (Zaporizhzhia region) was attacked.



Hits were recorded, and the extent of enemy losses is being clarified.

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