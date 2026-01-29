Drones of 5th SAB destroyed enemy MLRS, camouflaged among ruined buildings

Pilots of the 5th Kyiv Separate Assault Brigade destroyed the enemy's MLRS in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters discovered the location of the equipment during its combat operations.

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The footage shows that the occupiers tried to camouflage the multiple launch rocket system among the ruined buildings, but Ukrainian drones found and destroyed it.

As a result of the targeted strike, the occupiers' equipment was smashed to smithereens.

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