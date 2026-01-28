SIGNUM battalion drone operators destroy six enemy "sleeper" drones in Lyman direction

Ukrainian FPV drone operators hit six of the occupiers’ "sleeper" drones in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, under the cover of darkness, the enemy tries to position its "sleeper" drones along roads, waiting for a target to strike unexpectedly at equipment or the manpower of Defence Forces.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade destroy enemy drones before they can complete their missions.

The video was published on the fighters' Telegram channel.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 reduces enemy command post to ruins. VIDEO

Watch more: 148th Brigade strikes 20 occupiers’ shelters in Pokrovsk. VIDEO