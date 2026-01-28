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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Ukrainian MiG-29 reduces enemy command post to ruins

Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot striking the occupiers’ company command post and an ammunition depot.

Censor.NET reports that several explosive munitions were dropped, destroying enemy positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

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As a result of the strike, the enemy positions were completely destroyed.

Read more: Russia lost 1.2 million soldiers in war, twice as many as Ukraine, - CSIS

It was also reported that Omega-West special forces intercepted enemy UAVs in the Pokrovsk direction.

Read more: Russia lost 1.2 million soldiers in war, twice as many as Ukraine, - CSIS

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Russian Army (11769) plane (1016) elimination (7245) Zaporizhzhia region (2057)
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