Ukrainian MiG-29 reduces enemy command post to ruins
Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot striking the occupiers’ company command post and an ammunition depot.
Censor.NET reports that several explosive munitions were dropped, destroying enemy positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
As a result of the strike, the enemy positions were completely destroyed.
It was also reported that Omega-West special forces intercepted enemy UAVs in the Pokrovsk direction.
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