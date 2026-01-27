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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Omega-West special unit intercepts enemy UAVs in Pokrovsk direction

Drone operators intercepted and shot down the occupiers’ enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the UAVs engaged Molniya drones that the occupiers launched to scout the area.

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Footage of the combat work of pilots from "Riddick’s Group" of the Omega-West special unit was published on a Telegram channel.

Watch more: 68th Brigade drones destroyed car, then caught up with and finished off fleeing ruscists. VIDEO

Watch more: Drones of 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade strike four occupiers and APC in Lyman direction. VIDEO

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special forces (155) elimination (7235) drones (4486) Pokrovsk (875)
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