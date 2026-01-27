68th Brigade drones destroyed car, then caught up with and finished off fleeing ruscists

The Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush destroyed an enemy vehicle in its area of responsibility.

As Censor.NET reports, as a strike drone approached, ruscists scattered away from the vehicle in different directions.

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However, Ukrainian defenders pursued each occupier with subsequent UAVs and eliminated them.

The fighters shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

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