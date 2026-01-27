"Minus $95,000 in 3 days": paratroopers of 25th Brigade set record for destroying enemy "Mavics"

A fierce "drone war" continues in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian air defense troops are showing impressive effectiveness. As Censor.NET reports, just one crew from the surface-to-air missile battalion of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade managed to bring down 43 enemy drones over three days.

The paratroopers’ main targets were Mavic-type reconnaissance and strike quadcopters, which the enemy widely uses to adjust fire and drop munitions on AFU positions.

Watch more: One against two: Ukrainian soldier eliminates occupiers in close combat in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Economics and effectiveness of the hunt:

Scale of Russia’s losses: According to the military’s estimates, the average cost of one "Mavic" is about $2,200. Thus, in just three days, the enemy sustained losses totaling $94,600.

According to the military’s estimates, the average cost of one "Mavic" is about $2,200. Thus, in just three days, the enemy sustained losses totaling Variety of targets: Among the destroyed aircraft were drones of various modifications, many of which were equipped with a warhead for carrying out drops.

Among the destroyed aircraft were drones of various modifications, many of which were equipped with a warhead for carrying out drops. Significance for the front: Downing 43 drones means dozens of saved lives of our infantrymen, as the enemy lost its "eyes" and the ability to attack from the air in a specific sector.

"Simple math: 1 Mavic is ~$2,200 x 43 = $94,600. In 3 days, our pilots destroyed enemy drones worth almost $95,000, and that is not counting the fact that many of them carried a warhead for dropping," the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade noted.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,235,880 people (+820 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,691 artillery systems, 23,954 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS