"Minus $95,000 in 3 days": paratroopers of 25th Brigade set record for destroying enemy "Mavics"
A fierce "drone war" continues in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian air defense troops are showing impressive effectiveness. As Censor.NET reports, just one crew from the surface-to-air missile battalion of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade managed to bring down 43 enemy drones over three days.
The paratroopers’ main targets were Mavic-type reconnaissance and strike quadcopters, which the enemy widely uses to adjust fire and drop munitions on AFU positions.
Economics and effectiveness of the hunt:
- Scale of Russia’s losses: According to the military’s estimates, the average cost of one "Mavic" is about $2,200. Thus, in just three days, the enemy sustained losses totaling $94,600.
- Variety of targets: Among the destroyed aircraft were drones of various modifications, many of which were equipped with a warhead for carrying out drops.
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Significance for the front: Downing 43 drones means dozens of saved lives of our infantrymen, as the enemy lost its "eyes" and the ability to attack from the air in a specific sector.
"Simple math: 1 Mavic is ~$2,200 x 43 = $94,600. In 3 days, our pilots destroyed enemy drones worth almost $95,000, and that is not counting the fact that many of them carried a warhead for dropping," the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade noted.
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