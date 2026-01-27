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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,235,880 people (+820 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,691 artillery systems, 23,954 armoured vehicles

A drone flies into a dugout with occupiers

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,235,880 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 27 January 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,235,880 (+820) individuals
  • tanks - 11,609 (+1) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,954 (+3) units
  • artillery systems - 36,691 (+47) units
  • MLRS - 1,628 (+2) units
  • air defence systems - 1,286 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 116,712 (+899) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,205 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units.
  • automotive equipment and tankers - 76,025 (+119) units.
  • special equipment - 4,051 (+0) units.

Watch more: Border guards hit 232 occupiers in Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being clarified", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Fighters of 11th NGU Brigade carry out 417 strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions over week. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11758) Armed Forces HQ (5113) liquidation (3041)
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