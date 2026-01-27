Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,235,880 people (+820 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,691 artillery systems, 23,954 armoured vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,235,880 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 27 January 2026 are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,235,880 (+820) individuals

tanks - 11,609 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,954 (+3) units

artillery systems - 36,691 (+47) units

MLRS - 1,628 (+2) units

air defence systems - 1,286 (+0) units

aircraft - 434 (+0) units

helicopters - 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 116,712 (+899) units

cruise missiles – 4,205 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tankers - 76,025 (+119) units.

special equipment - 4,051 (+0) units.

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"The data is being clarified", - the General Staff added.

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