Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk direction for every building and every yard. According to Censor.NET, impressive footage of close-range combat has been published online, during which one Ukrainian defender defeated two invaders.

The video, taken by an aerial reconnaissance drone, shows two occupiers moving along the fence of a private home. They tried to sneak up on the house, unaware that a Ukrainian soldier was already waiting for them there.

Details of the combat engagement:

Ambush: The Ukrainian soldier took up an advantageous position inside the building in advance, completely controlling the approaches.

Firefight: As soon as the occupiers approached at close range, the defender opened fire at point-blank range.

Result: Thanks to the element of surprise and high-level fire training, both invaders were eliminated on the spot.

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