Enemy is pressing on the northern part of Myrnohrad, with small arms fire in centre. Occupiers who infiltrated Hryshyne have been eliminated - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

The enemy is increasing pressure on the northern part of Myrnohrad. Gun battles with the enemy continue in the city centre.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces.

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The situation in Myrnohrad

As noted, the Russians continue to accumulate heavy equipment in the Novohrodivka area for a further assault on the "upper" part of Myrnohrad.

"In cooperation with the 1st Corps of the National Guard 'Azov', we are blocking the enemy along the line 'eastern outskirts of Myrnohrad – Krasnyi Lyman – Rodynske', emphasise representatives of the 7th Corps.

Watch more: Defense Forces hold back enemy in Pokrovsk, enemy unable to conduct direct assaults on Hryshyne – 7th Air Assault Corps. VIDEO

The situation in Pokrovsk

In Pokrovsk, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on occupying Hryshyne. Taking advantage of unfavourable weather conditions, the enemy is amassing light equipment and personnel in the industrial zone in the north-west of the city. The enemy is now attempting to advance towards Hryshyne along several routes.

Thus, a group of Russians recently managed to infiltrate Hryshyne. However, through coordinated actions, our defenders eliminated the enemy," the statement reads.

Changes in the situation

In general, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Company of AAF, the enemy's use of various types of UAVs is increasing significantly. The enemy is more actively launching "Molniya" drones as mother drones, which carry two FPVs on board and then deliver a triple strike on the target. There have been cases of fibre optic drones being used, which reach more than 20 km into our defences.

Read more: Enemy is concentrating its efforts on Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, situation is difficult, - Syrskyi

The number of enemy strikes by tactical aviation is also increasing. Over the past week, the enemy dropped nearly 360 aerial bombs on the Pokrovsk agglomeration, which is 20% more than the previous week.