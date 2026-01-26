Enemy is concentrating its efforts on Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, situation is difficult, - Syrskyi

The enemy is currently focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions. The operational situation here is complicated, with around 400 combat clashes taking place last week alone.

This was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy is increasing pressure and bringing in reserves

According to him, the aggressor is not giving up on its attempts to break through, is increasing pressure and pulling up reserves. The key task of the Defence Forces is to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, destroy its reserves and consistently reduce its offensive potential.

"While working directly on the ground with unit commanders, we are analysing the course of hostilities in detail. The enemy continues to use the tactic of advancing in small infantry groups. Their timely detection, containment and destruction require constant monitoring of the battlefield, clear coordination of units and flexible tactical decisions," the Commander-in-Chief emphasises.

Read more: Syrskyi announced preparation of new offensive operations by Armed Forces of Ukraine: "You cannot win by defending"

Strengthening of unmanned systems units

Particular attention is currently being paid to strengthening unmanned systems units — primarily the use of strike drones to defeat the occupiers, as well as the development of logistics involving robotic complexes.

"The war is changing, so we are changing our approach to waging it. The scaling of modern technologies directly affects the effectiveness of combat operations and allows us to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers," Syrskyi concludes.

Watch more: Occupier in Pokrovsk wanted to throw mine at Ukrainian drone and blew himself up. VIDEO