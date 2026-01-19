Defense Forces hold back enemy in Pokrovsk, enemy unable to conduct direct assaults on Hryshyne – 7th Air Assault Corps

Since the beginning of December, as a result of active assault operations, Russia’s operational reserve—units of the 76th Pskov Air Assault Division, has already suffered significant losses. This is forcing the enemy to deploy additional units to sustain its offensive potential. According to available information, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russia wants to replenish its losses by the end of January in several stages.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the 7th Air Assault Corps.

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Overall, as noted, last week Ukrainian troops killed and wounded 370 occupiers. Ukrainian forces also destroyed and damaged 86 units of automotive and motorcycle equipment, 20 guns and self-propelled artillery systems, and destroyed and forced to land nearly 1,400 strike UAVs.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders of 7th Airborne Corps kill enemy in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

The situation in Pokrovsk

In Pokrovsk, the Defence Forces are holding back the enemy, who are trying in small groups to penetrate the northern part of the city, above the railway, and gain a foothold.

"Due to our counteractions, the enemy is unable to sufficiently amass forces in the industrial zone in the northwest of the city. As a result, the enemy is not capable of conducting open, direct assaults on Hryshyne, which is currently one of the priority targets within the Pokrovsk agglomeration," the statement said.

Instead, the enemy continues to operate in small infantry groups, attempting to move along forest belts and approach Hryshyne from the south.

Read more: Sicheslav paratroopers of 25th Brigade strike occupiers with Grad MLRS in Pokrovsk’s Shakhtarskyi microdistrict. VIDEO

Situation in Myrnohrad

In Myrnohrad, the Defence Forces are holding back the enemy in the northern part of the city.

"Over the past week, a buildup of enemy equipment has been recorded in the area of the settlement of Novohrodivka, south of Myrnohrad. Subsequently, the enemy plans to employ these forces and assets to continue assault operations, including against the ‘upper’ part of Myrnohrad. The Defense Forces are working to promptly detect and destroy this equipment," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy is trying to create foothold for attack on Khotyn, which poses threat to Sumy, - 78th Brigade