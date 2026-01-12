Ukrainian defenders of 7th Airborne Corps kill enemy in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Fighting continues in Pokrovsk: Defence forces are tracking the enemy and launching strikes.

According to Censor.NET, the 7th Army Corps of the Airborne Forces has released footage of operations against the enemy in Pokrovsk.

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The enemy continues to be tracked in various parts of the city, where the occupiers constantly send their infantry to gather and consolidate their positions in the settlement.

The invaders are taking advantage of the weather conditions to carry out assault operations and are trying to act under the cover of snow, fog and cold, given the difficulty of flying Ukrainian drones.

The Russians use camouflage to reduce their visibility.

But this does not prevent the Defence Forces from detecting and destroying the enemy.

Despite the numerical superiority of the occupiers, Ukrainian soldiers are systematically working against the enemy and inflicting losses on them.

See also: WORMBUSTERS drone operators of the 414th Brigade fried an occupier in the thickets in the Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO