Enemy is trying to create foothold for attack on Khotyn, which poses threat to Sumy, - 78th Brigade

In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, in the area of responsibility of the 78th separate airborne assault brigade of the 7th Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces, the enemy is trying to create a foothold for further offensive actions in the direction of the village of Khotyn.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 78th Brigade.

What are the threats?

As noted, this potentially poses a threat to the advance towards the city of Sumy. All such attempts are detected in a timely manner and thwarted.

"In general, the enemy periodically carries out assault operations and increases the activity of unmanned systems in certain areas. During infantry attacks, the enemy avoids frontal assaults and tries to act through the flanks. The 810th Separate Marine Brigade and the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia are operating against the units of the 78th Airborne Brigade. Our active defense and constant reconnaissance allow us to keep the situation under complete control," the report says.

What preceded