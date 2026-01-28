Russia lost 1.2 million soldiers in war, twice as many as Ukraine, - CSIS

Since the start of the full-scale war, the occupying Russian army may have lost twice as many soldiers as Ukraine.

This was reported by the American Centre for Strategic and International Studies, according to Censor.NET.

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The CSIS notes that since February 2022, Russian troops have suffered nearly 1.2 million casualties, more than in any war since World War II.

At the current rate, the combined losses of Russia and Ukraine could reach 2 million by spring 2026.

After seizing the initiative in 2024, Russian troops advanced at an average speed of 15 to 70 metres per day in their most significant offensives, which is slower than almost any major offensive campaign in any war of the past century, according to CSIS.

Read more: Optimal level of Russian losses is 50,000 per month, - Zelenskyy

In 2025 alone, Russian losses amounted to approximately 415,000 personnel, averaging nearly 35,000 losses per month. In addition, between February 2022 and December 2025, approximately 275,000 to 325,000 Russian military personnel were killed in action.

"Combined Russian and Ukrainian casualties may be as high as 1.8 million and could reach 2 million total casualties by the spring of 2026," CSIS notes.

Read more: Russia’s losses rose from 14,000 to 35,000 a month compared with last year, Zelenskyy says