Optimal level of Russian losses is 50,000 per month, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the task of Ukrainian units is to ensure that the Russian army's losses exceed its monthly replenishment.

He made this statement during a speech at the presentation of the initiative to assess the effectiveness of drone units, "E-points," according to Censor.NET.

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"When we are talking about 50,000 Russian losses per month, this is the optimal level. Certainly, this is a difficult task but nevertheless it is the optimal level for Russia to begin weighing what it is doing and what it is fighting for" the president said.

According to him, the task of the Ministry of Defence and all the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to ensure precisely this level of enemy losses. This can be achieved primarily through the use of all types of drones, analysis of combat operations, and a high level of training and coordination among units.

Read more: More than 80% of enemy targets destroyed by Ukrainian-made drones – Zelenskyy

At the same time, Zelensky emphasised that the number of Russian losses is not the only goal of military technology development. Among the priorities, he named strengthening control of the space behind the front line, destroying enemy logistics and drone operators, and protecting against Russian strike and reconnaissance drones.