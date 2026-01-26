More than 80% of enemy targets destroyed by Ukrainian-made drones – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

As of now, more than 80% of Russian targets are being destroyed by domestically produced drones. Over the past year, drones destroyed 819,737 enemy targets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during the presentation of the "E-points" initiative to assess the effectiveness of drone units, Censor.NET reports.

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Drone results

"Today, more than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed precisely by drones. The absolute majority are domestically produced drones. It is nice that these are Ukrainian-made drones. In just the past year alone, 819,737 targets were hit by drones. We clearly record every hit. We also have e-points for every hit — you know this from personal experience. Our bonus system of electronic points works to scale up the results of defense," Zelenskyy said.

The president stressed that Ukrainians now have to be better, stronger, and more effective in their defense than Russians can be in their attack on Ukraine.

Read more: Next Ukraine–US–Russia trilateral meeting is set for February 1 – Zelenskyy

Technological breakthrough

The head of state noted that leadership in technology is vital for Ukraine.

"A few years ago, the answer to the question ‘Who is stronger?’ ‘Who is more effective?’ came down to the volume of artillery and, of course, the number of personnel. Now, artillery still matters, but in a different way. Personnel, and above all, our infantry, carry out fundamental tasks. But the war itself is evolving, and everything is becoming extremely dependent on another important element as well — who is faster and stronger in applying technology, in changing technology, and in truthful verification of what is happening on the battlefield," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Poland to sign deal by end of January to build "anti-drone wall" – media