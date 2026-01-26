Poland to sign deal by end of January to build "anti-drone wall" – media

Drone Industry

Poland’s Ministry of National Defence plans to sign a contract by the end of January to procure the latest San counter-drone systems.

This was reported by Polish outlet Defence24, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the future system

The agreement on the San counter-drone system will most likely be signed on January 29.

The program is described as a priority for the Ministry of National Defence and is intended to provide a comprehensive system of protection against unmanned aerial vehicles used, among other things, as part of the "Eastern Shield" system.

According to the head of Poland’s Armament Agency, Gen. Artur Kuptel, the system will be a direct response to threats recorded in the autumn of last year, when Russian drones repeatedly violated the country’s airspace.

"This will be a system equipped with a wide range of sensors and effectors, including kinetic ones. Its capabilities will provide detection and engagement not only against ‘Geran’ and ‘Gerbera’-class UAVs, but also smaller types of UAVs, as well as aircraft and helicopters," Kuptel said.

San is a comprehensive, multi-layered protection system that will include:

30 mm cannons using programmable ammunition,

low-cost, precision-guided APKWS rockets,

interceptor drones designed to destroy enemy UAVs in the air,

as well as sensors that make it possible to detect targets that "hide" from electronic warfare.

Kuptel added that the plan is to procure about a dozen batteries, which will be integrated into existing air defense systems. Deliveries will begin in 2026 and be completed in 2027.

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