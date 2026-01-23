Fedorov discusses Patriot use and drone cooperation with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Julie Davis
Drone Industry
Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Ukraine Julie Davis. The sides discussed, in particular, cooperation on air defense and drones.
The head of the defense ministry said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
PURL mechanism
During the meeting, Fedorov thanked the United States for comprehensive support for Ukraine — military and diplomatic — and for its readiness to deepen cooperation. He separately noted the importance of the PURL initiative, which provides the Defense Forces with critically important weapons.
"I spoke about working with partners to extend PURL and another U.S. mechanism — JUMPSTART, which ensures long-term supplies of critical U.S.-made weapons," Fedorov wrote.
Air defense supplies
The minister stressed that to protect the sky, it is important as soon as possible to have a clear forecast of air defense missile supplies for this year and to build reliable supplies for years ahead.
The sides discussed organizing a joint analysis of the use of key U.S. systems — Patriot, HIMARS, and others, based on battlefield data. As Fedorov noted, this will make it possible to jointly develop these systems and make them even more effective.
"Another priority is laser-guided artillery shells, which significantly increase accuracy and depth of engagement. We are counting on U.S. support on this issue," the minister stressed.
Cooperation on drones
In addition, the sides separately focused on implementing the large-scale Drone Deal agreement.
"We are working to ensure that Americans can directly test Ukrainian drones — without unnecessary bureaucracy," the head of the Defense Ministry added.
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