Norway has transferred missiles for NASAMS systems to Ukraine
Norway has transferred to Ukraine a significant number of missiles for NASAMS air defense systems.
The country’s government press service reported this, Censor.NET says.
What is known?
"Thanks to cooperation with the United States and other countries, Norway promptly delivered surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine at a critical stage so that the NASAMS system could continue to protect Ukraine’s citizens from deadly air strikes," Norway’s Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik emphasized.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere noted that Norway allocated NOK 85 billion to support Ukraine in 2026.
"Ukrainians are subjected to missile attacks and drone attacks almost every night. Now, due to Russian attacks, large areas of Kyiv have been left without heating, water, and electricity. Last week I met President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, and this is exactly the assistance they need to protect themselves from these attacks," Foreign Minister Eide said.
Background
- It was previously reported that Norway plans to cooperate with Ukrainian weapons manufacturers for NASAMS systems.
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