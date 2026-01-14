Capable of detecting targets at range of 450 km: Ukraine to receive Lanza LTR-25 radar from Spain. PHOTO

The Spanish government has approved a contract for the production and supply of Lanza radar systems to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Militariy, this information is available on the website of the Spanish Council of Ministers.

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What is known?

It is noted that this refers to the Lanza LTR-25 (Long-range Tactical Radar) early warning tactical radar from Indra Sistemas SA.

The cost of this radar complex is estimated at €37 million.

Read on Censor.NET: Missiles for air defence are in our partners' warehouses, they should be with our defenders, - Zelensky

What is the Lanza LTR-25?

Lanza LTR-25 is a mobile 3-coordinate radar station capable of operating in difficult electronic warfare conditions. The main advantage of the system is its ability to detect and track not only aircraft, but also small objects with low reflectivity, such as drones and cruise missiles.

The radar can be easily transported by C-130 aircraft or trucks, allowing it to quickly change positions and avoid retaliatory strikes.

Lanza LTR-25 specifications

It is noted that the range of air target detection is over 450 km, and the combination of the radar with NATO's overall air defence system allows the coordinates of targets to be transmitted to air defence units.

See also: Spain has deployed Crow systems in Lithuania to protect against drones, according to the country's Ministry of Defence

The radar operates in the L-band, and the antenna array itself is phased, which allows for high-quality scanning of the airspace.

Indra

The radar was developed by Indra (Lanza series), which is considered a pioneer in the creation of radar stations for ships, as well as ground and air surveillance systems.

It should be noted that the Spanish company Indra has previously cooperated with Ukraine, supplying systems for civil aviation, but now we are talking about military equipment.

See also: Germany has transferred two additional Patriot systems to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defence

The transfer of the radar is part of a broader military aid package, which also includes anti-aircraft missiles and armoured vehicles. The use of Lanza LTR-25 integrates the Ukrainian air defence system into a single network with modern Western weapons systems.