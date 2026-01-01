Germany transfers two additional Patriot systems to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has announced the strengthening of the country's air defense.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Defense, which confirms that two more Patriot systems have been put on combat duty to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

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New Patriot systems

According to the Ministry of Defense, the acquisition of additional systems was made possible thanks to agreements with the German government. Patriot is capable of engaging a wide range of air targets, from aerodynamic to ballistic, including high-speed ones.

The complex's radar provides simultaneous detection and tracking of a large number of objects, while PAC-3 interceptors are used to engage targets with direct guidance, which is critical for missile defense.

"Currently, Patriot air defense systems are protecting Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. They reduce losses from enemy strikes with cruise and ballistic missiles on energy facilities and civilian targets," the defense ministry added.

Read more: Air defence fighters of 47th SMB repelled massive attack by Russian drones in the Sumy region with "Wild Hornets" drones: 22 targets shot down in 6 hours. VIDEO

Technical capabilities

A single Patriot battery can detect up to a hundred air targets and track several of them simultaneously. Automated operating modes reduce response time to threats.

The complex is capable of hitting targets at altitudes of up to 24 km and distances of up to 160 km, allowing it to cover large areas and provide reliable protection against Russian attacks.

It was also reported earlier that Trump promised Ukraine missiles for air defense.

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