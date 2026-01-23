Ukraine orders 18 IRIS-T air defense systems from German company

Ukraine has ordered 18 IRIS-T air defense systems from German manufacturer Diehl Defence.

Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch said this at a conference on Friday, January 23, DW reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine has ordered additional systems.

According to Rauch, nine IRIS-T firing units are currently in operation in Ukraine, and the country is interested in additional units.

"In the medium term, we plan to expand production to 16 firing units, in about two years. If we see greater demand from our customers, we will be able to increase production even further," he said.

The company is expected to produce up to ten units this year.

Read more: Germany will transfer large number of Sidewinder missiles from its stockpiles to Ukraine, - Pistorius

Germany strengthens Ukraine’s air defenses.

It was reported in December 2025 that Germany delivered to Ukraine two Patriot air defense systems promised in August, as well as the ninth IRIS-T system.

Read more: Germany provides Ukraine with €60m for energy support