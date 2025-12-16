Germany has transferred two Patriot systems and ninth IRIS-T system to Ukraine, - Pistorius

Germany has delivered two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, as promised in August, as well as a ninth IRIS-T system.

This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to Pistorius, Germany has significantly strengthened Ukraine's air defense capabilities since the previous meeting of the Contact Group. The delivery of two Patriot systems was made possible in particular with the support of Norwegian partners.

The minister also noted that the transfer of the ninth IRIS-T system is part of Berlin's ongoing efforts to build up Ukraine's defense capabilities to protect against air attacks.

Patriot from Germany

We would like to remind you that on November 2, it was reported that Ukraine's air defense had been strengthened with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany.

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