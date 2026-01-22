Frontline situation, Russian strikes on energy sector, air defense shortages: Syrskyi addresses Ukraine–NATO Council meeting

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in a meeting of the Ukraine–NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief via videoconference.

Syrskyi reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Operational situation on the front line

As noted, in his address to Alliance colleagues, Syrskyi spoke about the operational situation on the front line, which remains difficult.

He stressed that despite peace initiatives and all efforts by partners, Moscow is not abandoning the continuation of its aggressive war and the pursuit of its main strategic goal — the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.

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"To continue the war against Ukraine, Russia is employing a combined grouping of forces totaling more than 715,000 personnel. Russia also continues to carry out missile and air strikes on critical facilities of our economy, primarily the energy sector, seeking to influence Ukrainians in the rear with darkness and cold," Syrskyi noted.

Shortage of air defense systems

The Commander-in-Chief also informed colleagues from NATO countries that the most critical need for Ukraine is strengthening the air shield.

"A significant shortage of air defense systems does not allow us to fully protect the civilian population and critical infrastructure facilities," he said.

In addition, Syrskyi briefed the meeting participants on a specific list of the Defense Forces’ needs.

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"I expressed deep gratitude to our partners for their consistent support of our state in confronting a superior adversary. The Armed Forces of Ukraine value all instruments of cooperation with the North Atlantic Alliance that are available today," he added.

NATO support for Ukraine

Syrskyi noted that colleagues from NATO countries expressed readiness to continue supporting Ukraine.



"I emphasized that our top priority must remain creating conditions for a just peace by strengthening our military capabilities," the Commander-in-Chief said.

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Additionally, taking the opportunity, Syrskyi invited the NATO Military Committee to pay a visit to Ukraine this year.