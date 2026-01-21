Trump is right about Arctic, it should be protected from influence of Russia and China, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declined to comment on the situation between the US and Denmark regarding Greenland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Euronews.

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What is known?

Rutte noted that he is working on this issue privately.

"You can be sure that I am working on this issue behind the scenes. My statements will not add anything," said the Alliance's Secretary General.

Rutte believes that the only way to overcome the crisis is through "thoughtful diplomacy."

Read more: Tensions around Greenland do not distract world from Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Nawrocki

According to the NATO Secretary General, the United States remains committed to the Alliance because NATO "is crucial not only for the defense of Europe, but also for the defense of the United States."

Rutte added that the US "needs a secure Arctic, a secure Atlantic, and a secure Europe."

The NATO secretary general also said that Trump "is right" about the Arctic.

"We must protect the Arctic from the influence of Russia and China," he concluded.

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