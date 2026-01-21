Trump is right about Arctic, it should be protected from influence of Russia and China, - Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declined to comment on the situation between the US and Denmark regarding Greenland.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Euronews.
What is known?
Rutte noted that he is working on this issue privately.
"You can be sure that I am working on this issue behind the scenes. My statements will not add anything," said the Alliance's Secretary General.
Rutte believes that the only way to overcome the crisis is through "thoughtful diplomacy."
According to the NATO Secretary General, the United States remains committed to the Alliance because NATO "is crucial not only for the defense of Europe, but also for the defense of the United States."
Rutte added that the US "needs a secure Arctic, a secure Atlantic, and a secure Europe."
The NATO secretary general also said that Trump "is right" about the Arctic.
"We must protect the Arctic from the influence of Russia and China," he concluded.
US plans for Greenland
- In early January 2025, Trump stated that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened against the backdrop of growing US interest in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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