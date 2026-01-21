Tensions around Greenland do not distract world from Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Nawrocki

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that tensions surrounding Greenland do not mean that the international community is paying less attention to Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to PAP.

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The Polish president stressed that he is not afraid of a change in the perception of the war in Ukraine as a key issue for Poland, NATO's eastern flank, and "the entire free world" amid US pressure on Greenland.

"We still feel threatened by Russia; we are at the epicenter of a hybrid war," Nawrocki said.

Read more: Greenland should become part of United States, - Bessent

He also expressed hope that the world is gradually moving toward peace in Ukraine.

Separately, the Polish president noted that despite the dispute between the US and Denmark over Greenland, the North Atlantic Alliance remains stable, and the United States remains Poland's most important ally.

Nawrocki added that he hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the Greenland issue.

US plans for Greenland

In early January 2025, Trump stated that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On March 5, Trump said that the US was ready to accept Greenland into its territory if the people were "in favor" of it: "We will get it one way or another."

In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.

Read more: United States, together with Europe, is trying to stop tragic war in Ukraine, Bessent says