US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Greenland should be part of the United States and warned European countries against increasing their military presence on the island.

He made this statement during the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.

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According to him, the United States is asking its allies to recognise the strategic necessity of Greenland remaining under US control.

The American minister noted that there have been examples of territorial agreements involving Denmark in history. In particular, he recalled the United States' acquisition of the Virgin Islands from Denmark during World War I.

Read more: Europe may agree to transfer Greenland to United States to appease White House, - Bloomberg

Bessent also made a controversial statement regarding Denmark's neutral status during that period, mentioning that, according to him, the country sold significant territories.

Separately, the US Treasury Secretary criticised European countries' plans to boost their military presence in Greenland. He questioned the wisdom of such moves, saying they could send the wrong political message.

Read more: Europe should focus on Russia-Ukraine war, not Greenland, Trump says

US plans for Greenland

In early January 2025, Trump stated that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."

In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.

Read more: EU continues to fund Russian war machine by buying Russian oil, - Bessent