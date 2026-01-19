Europe should focus on Russia-Ukraine war, not Greenland, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that resolving Russia’s war against Ukraine should be Europe’s priority rather than opposing the idea of U.S. control over Greenland.

He said this in comments to NBC News, Censor.NET reports.

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On Europe

Thus, Trump criticized European leaders who opposed his efforts to acquire Greenland, which he believes is necessary to protect national security from external threats.

"Europe should focus on the war between Russia and Ukraine because, frankly, you can see where it has led them. That should be its priority, not Greenland," Trump said.

Read more: Security guarantees for Ukraine do not depend on EU-US dispute over Greenland, - European Commission

Asked whether he would use military force to seize Greenland, the U.S. president replied, "No comment." At the same time, Trump promised to fully impose additional tariffs on European countries that he had announced earlier if a deal on Greenland is not reached.

On the Nobel Peace Prize

Trump also dismissed the view that Norway has no influence over the Nobel Peace Prize and that the decision depends entirely on the committee.

"Norway fully controls it, despite what they say. They like to say they have nothing to do with it, but in reality, they have the most direct involvement," the U.S. president added.

Trump repeated his earlier view regarding the Nobel Prize, saying that through his peace efforts, he stopped eight wars and saved many lives, which he described as a greater reward.

"I don’t care about the Nobel Prize," he added.

Read more: Threats from US regarding Greenland do not enhance security in Arctic, - European Parliament President Metsola

U.S. plans for Greenland

In early January 2025, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States would use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Denmark’s foreign minister Rasmussen, in turn, said that Greenland could become independent if its residents wish, but it will not become a U.S. state.

CNN reports that Danish officials fear that U.S. President Donald Trump is far more serious about acquiring Greenland than during his first term.

Earlier, Greenland’s prime minister Múte Egede said the island does not want to be American or Danish and seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On March 5, Trump said the United States is ready to take Greenland in if the people are "in favor," adding: "We will get it one way or another."

In November, Greenland’s parliament passed a law restricting foreigners’ right to purchase real estate on the island. This came amid growing U.S. interest in acquiring property in Greenland.

Read more: Trump’s comments do not change Greenland’s right to self-determination, - Prime Minister Nielsen