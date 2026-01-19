Threats from US regarding Greenland do not enhance security in Arctic, - European Parliament President Metsola

The European Union supports the sovereignty of Denmark and the people of Greenland. Threats from the United States do not contribute to dialogue and security in the Arctic.

This was announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on January 19, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Position of the European Parliament

According to her, the measures threatened by Donald Trump's administration this weekend will not contribute to improving security in the Arctic, but may have the opposite effect.

"Both Greenland and Denmark have made it clear that Greenland is not for sale and that its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," Metsola emphasized.

She asserts that Europe continues to believe in good transatlantic relations and partnership with the United States.

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"We understand the need for Europe to take on more responsibility in the field of defense and security, in particular to do more to protect the Arctic. That is why we have strengthened our defense measures and increased our defense spending. We know that transatlantic and Arctic security can be ensured without destabilizing actions that call into question the sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark, or threatening to use measures such as tariffs," said the President of the European Parliament.

She added that Europe would always be open to continuing dialogue in a spirit of mutual respect and would pursue a path of "calm, restraint, and dialogue."

US plans for Greenland