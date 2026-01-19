Threats from US regarding Greenland do not enhance security in Arctic, - European Parliament President Metsola
The European Union supports the sovereignty of Denmark and the people of Greenland. Threats from the United States do not contribute to dialogue and security in the Arctic.
This was announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on January 19, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
Position of the European Parliament
According to her, the measures threatened by Donald Trump's administration this weekend will not contribute to improving security in the Arctic, but may have the opposite effect.
"Both Greenland and Denmark have made it clear that Greenland is not for sale and that its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," Metsola emphasized.
She asserts that Europe continues to believe in good transatlantic relations and partnership with the United States.
"We understand the need for Europe to take on more responsibility in the field of defense and security, in particular to do more to protect the Arctic. That is why we have strengthened our defense measures and increased our defense spending. We know that transatlantic and Arctic security can be ensured without destabilizing actions that call into question the sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark, or threatening to use measures such as tariffs," said the President of the European Parliament.
She added that Europe would always be open to continuing dialogue in a spirit of mutual respect and would pursue a path of "calm, restraint, and dialogue."
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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