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News US control over Greenland Trump wants to see Greenland as part of US Trumps tariffs
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US invasion of Greenland would be gift to Putin, - Sanchez

Greenland

Possible military action by the United States in Greenland would only play into the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, effectively making him the main beneficiary of such a situation.

This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in an interview with La Vanguardia newspaper, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Sánchez believes that any military action by the United States against Greenland would damage NATO and legitimize Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

If we focus on Greenland, I must say that a US invasion of this territory would make Vladimir Putin the happiest man in the world. Why? Because it would legitimize his attempt to invade Ukraine," Sanchez emphasized.

He added that the use of force by the US would be a "death blow" to NATO, while Putin would be "twice as happy" in such a case.

It is noted that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed that he will not agree to anything less than ownership of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. The leaders of Denmark and Greenland insist that the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

See more: "Greenland is not for sale": protests against Trump’s threats to seize island took place in Denmark. PHOTOS

Trump introduces new tariffs against Europe

  • We would like to remind you that US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs against a number of European countries that disagree with his position on Greenland, effective February 1.
  • EU and UK leaders have responded to US President Donald Trump's intention to impose tariffs on a number of European countries because of their position on Greenland.

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Greenland (62) Vladimir Putin (4015) USA (7021) Donald Trump (2927)
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