US invasion of Greenland would be gift to Putin, - Sanchez

Possible military action by the United States in Greenland would only play into the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, effectively making him the main beneficiary of such a situation.

This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in an interview with La Vanguardia newspaper, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Sánchez believes that any military action by the United States against Greenland would damage NATO and legitimize Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

If we focus on Greenland, I must say that a US invasion of this territory would make Vladimir Putin the happiest man in the world. Why? Because it would legitimize his attempt to invade Ukraine," Sanchez emphasized.

He added that the use of force by the US would be a "death blow" to NATO, while Putin would be "twice as happy" in such a case.

It is noted that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed that he will not agree to anything less than ownership of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. The leaders of Denmark and Greenland insist that the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

See more: "Greenland is not for sale": protests against Trump’s threats to seize island took place in Denmark. PHOTOS

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