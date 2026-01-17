"Greenland is not for sale": protests against Trump’s threats to seize island took place in Denmark. PHOTOS

In Denmark, thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the US's increasingly vocal statements about possibly establishing control over Greenland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske.

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The protests in Denmark were organised by Greenlandic groups in cooperation with a non-governmental organisation. ActionAid Denmark: "We demand respect for the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland's right to self-determination."

ActionAid's statement says that the protests were deliberately planned to coincide with the visit of US senators to Denmark.

Read more: Violation of Greenland’s sovereignty will have unprecedented chain reactions, - Macron





Protesters chanted "Greenland is not for sale" and held placards reading "Hands off Greenland" alongside the red and white flag of Greenland. They gathered in Copenhagen's Town Hall Square before marching to the US Embassy.

Reuters journalists who filmed the protests counted thousands of protesters. Representatives of the organisers and the police refused to give their estimate of the number of people present.

In addition to Copenhagen, protests also took place in other Danish cities and are expected to continue in the Greenlandic capital of Nuuk.

Read more: Pistorius: Germany ready to strengthen Greenland’s security

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