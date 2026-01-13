Pistorius: Germany ready to strengthen Greenland’s security
Germany has said it is ready to contribute to strengthening security in Greenland and the Arctic region within NATO, stressing growing challenges for the allies.
As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during a joint press conference with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas in Berlin.
According to the German minister, Greenland’s security requires a comprehensive approach, and specific decisions on a possible NATO mission are currently under discussion.
Germany’s stance on Greenland’s security
Boris Pistorius noted that Greenland is a specific region due to its vast territory and low population density. That is why a military presence alone cannot guarantee full protection.
"Together with several NATO partners, we are discussing and examining which measures are appropriate and what exactly is needed," the German defence minister said.
He explained that this involves continuous observation, patrols, monitoring of the underwater, air and surface domains, as well as intelligence and regular exercises. According to him, Arctic security is not only a US interest, but a shared responsibility of NATO and Europe.
Greenland confirms its alliance with Denmark
Meanwhile, amid the security discussions, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the island is not considering joining the United States. He stressed that Greenland prefers to remain within the Kingdom of Denmark.
"If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark," Nielsen stressed.
He said threats of annexation by US President Donald Trump are inappropriate, and the situation itself has a serious geopolitical nature.
- Earlier, the US Special Representative for Greenland, Jeff Landry, said Denmark had "occupied Greenland by bypassing a UN protocol."
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